Monday review – Adobe botches, Apache bleeds and Equifax blunders

0 Weekly Summary
Monday Review
by

Monday 18 September 2017

Tuesday 19 September 2017

Wednesday 20 September 2017

Paul Ducklin also took to Facebook Live to tell you all about OptionsBleed:

Thursday 21 September 2017

Friday 22 September 2017

Matt Body and Greg Iddon took to Facebook Live to argue about discuss whether cryptocurrency mining or adverts were a better way to pay for “free” websites:

Saturday 23 September 2017

