Monday review – Adobe botches, Apache bleeds and Equifax blunders

Get yourself up to date with everything we’ve written in the last seven days – it’s weekly roundup time.
Monday 18 September 2017
Tuesday 19 September 2017
- Apache “Optionsbleed” vulnerability – what you need to know
- News in brief: Linux advice for Equifax; fired over phish; Security.txt standard proposed
- Apple’s new tracking protection is “sabotage”, claims ad industry
- PyPI Python repository hit by typosquatting sneak attack
Wednesday 20 September 2017
- Human failings undermine security – but who’s failing who?
- The Apache “Optionsbleed” security hole explained [VIDEO]
- News in brief: Twitter stops terrorists; WhatsApp stops UK gov; Russia stops Dark Web drugs
- Pirate Bay hits users’ CPUs with secret cryptocurrency mining
- Why SMS two-factor authentication puts your bitcoins at risk
Paul Ducklin also took to Facebook Live to tell you all about OptionsBleed:
Can’t see the video directly above this line? Watch on Facebook instead.
You don’t need a Facebook account to watch the video, and if you do have an account you don’t need to be logged in.
If you can’t hear the sound, try clicking on the speaker icon in the bottom right corner of the video player to unmute.
Thursday 21 September 2017
- How BitPaymer ransomware covers its tracks
- News in brief: Experian PIN fail; SEC hacked; AI vs terror
- Hackers hold entire school district to ransom
- “Admin from Hell” holds company to ransom with porn makeover
- Critical VMware vulnerability, patch and update now
Friday 22 September 2017
- Tracking phones without a warrant ruled unconstitutional
- Cryptomining or online ads – which one floats your boat? [VIDEO]
- News in brief: DDoS threat spam; Army logic bomber; Viacom leak
- Using infrared cameras to break out of air-gapped networks
- Equifax has been sending customers to a fake phishing site for weeks
Matt Body and Greg Iddon took to Facebook Live to
argue about discuss whether cryptocurrency mining or adverts were a better way to pay for “free” websites:
Saturday 23 September 2017
