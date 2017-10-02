Monday review – the hot 20 stories of the week

Get yourself up to date with everything we’ve written in the last seven days – it’s weekly roundup time.
Monday 25 September 2017
- The software flaw that could beam out passwords by DNS
- News in brief: New IoT grief; Old patch lessons; Older voting tech
- Joomla 3.8 fixes serious LDAP authentication issue, update now
- No, Facebook spies aren’t secretly “following me”, it’s a hoax
- Monday review – Adobe botches, Apache bleeds and Equifax blunders
Tuesday 26 September 2017
- What’s at risk from nRansom? Your memories of Thomas the Tank Engine
- WordPress 4.8.2 is out, update your website now
- Another thug learns that SWATting Brian Krebs is a bad idea
- Suspected mass-spoofing of ships’ GPS in the Black Sea
Wednesday 27 September 2017
- Waiting for Skynet? Don’t hold your breath
- Instagram now lets you block people from commenting on your posts
- Campaigner who refused to hand over passwords found guilty
- US Army Black Hawk helicopter damaged in drone crash
Thursday 28 September 2017
- DHS expanding surveillance of immigrants to social media
- Android unlock patterns are too easy to guess, stop using them
- The sorry state of stock trading mobile app security revealed
Friday 29 September 2017
- Equifax mea-culpas with free credit “locks” forever
- Signal app’s address book security could upset governments
- Android malware ZNIU exploits DirtyCOW vulnerability
- iPhone X Face ID baffled by kids, twins, siblings, doppelgängers
