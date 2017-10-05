Google Timeline – bug or feature? [VIDEO]

We recently published an article about Google’s Your Timeline, which for many people turned out to be the Google tracking feature they didn’t know they’d switched on.
As author Matt Boddy wrote:
Using GPS, Wi-Fi and cell tower data, Google’s Your Timeline can paint a very accurate picture of your daily life. If you’ve got it switched on, it stores every step you take and everywhere you go. And the thing is, lots of people seem to have it switched on without even realising, including me, and my favourite hats come in tinfoil.
That article provoked a wide range of comments, including some strongly for, and others vigorously against, the Timeline feature. So we figured we’d take the debate to Facebook Live, to debate the question, “Google Timeline – bug or feature?”
