Monday review – the hot 24 stories of the week

Monday 2 October 2017
- Bitcoin’s soft and vulnerable underbelly
- 3 simple steps to online safety
- News in brief: Whole Foods holed; Facebook face lock; Mining malware
- Government demands for Apple and Google data keep on climbing
- FBI’s secret iPhone hacking tool must stay under wraps, court rules
Tuesday 3 October 2017
- Google is making encryption mandatory for sites on 45 Top-Level Domains
- The Google tracking feature you didn’t know you’d switched on
- How a Twitter troll was slain
- How forgetting to renew a domain name cost $3m
Wednesday 4 October 2017
- Chips in iPhone 7s, Androids, smart TVs vulnerable to rogue Wi-Fi
- DNSSEC master key change delayed after ISPs struggle
- Email fraudsters foiled by a smiley
- 3 billion Yahoo accounts affected by 2013 breach
Thursday 5 October 2017
- Crazy but true – Apple’s “show hint” button reveals your actual password
- Net neutrality becomes a battle of the bots
- Google Timeline – bug or feature? [VIDEO]
- Hackers pounce on 3 vulnerable WordPress plugins
- Chrome turns the screw ever tighter in Google’s encryption crusade
Friday 6 October 2017
- Will Equifax breach spur real reform? Don’t hold your breath
- SophosLabs’ Gabor Szappanos awarded for AKBuilder research
- Suspected Dark Web drug dealer undone by his own beard
- Update your Androids, the October patches are out
Sunday 8 October 2017
- How anyone could have stuffed your Flickr account with photos
- Woman films her spying webcam as it talks to her
