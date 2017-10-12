Report from the Virus Bulletin 2017 Conference [Chet Chat Podcast 263]

After a break of a few months, our popular Chet Chat Podcast returns.
Sophos experts Chester Wisniewski (he’s the Chet in the Chat) and John Shier recently attended the International Virus Bulletin 2017 Conference in Madrid.
(As an aside that we can’t stop ourselves mentioning here, our own Gabor Szapannos, better known to Naked Security readers as Szapi, won Virus Bulletin’s annual award for the best technical security research of the year.)
Here’s their inside look at what went on:
(Audio player above not working? Download MP3, listen on Soundcloud or access via iTunes.)