Report from the Virus Bulletin 2017 Conference [Chet Chat Podcast 263]

0 Podcast
by

After a break of a few months, our popular Chet Chat Podcast returns.

Sophos experts Chester Wisniewski (he’s the Chet in the Chat) and John Shier recently attended the International Virus Bulletin 2017 Conference in Madrid.

(As an aside that we can’t stop ourselves mentioning here, our own Gabor Szapannos, better known to Naked Security readers as Szapi, won Virus Bulletin’s annual award for the best technical security research of the year.)

Here’s their inside look at what went on:

LISTEN NOW

(Audio player above not working? Download MP3, listen on Soundcloud or access via iTunes.)


Free tools

Sophos Home

Sophos Home
for Windows and Mac
XG Firewall Home Edition

XG Firewall
Home Edition
Mobile Security for Android

Mobile Security
for Android
Virus Removal Tool

Virus Removal Tool
Antivirus for Linux

Antivirus
for Linux