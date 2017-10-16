Monday review – the hot 19 stories of the week

Get yourself up to date with everything we've written in the last seven days – it's weekly roundup time.
Monday 9 October 2017
- 5 security mistakes your IT team wish you wouldn’t make
- How to do cybersecurity at work
- iPhone’s new “off” switch that leaves Bluetooth and Wi-Fi turned on
Tuesday 10 October 2017
- Why it’s time to stop calling users “n00bs” and “1d10ts”
- Learning from the Disqus data breach
- Busted! Founder sells $51m website, hacks it, tries to sell site its own data
Wednesday 11 October 2017
- Watch out for these high-pressure Apple malware scams
- Equifax: up to 15 million more at risk
- What’s the fuzz about? Microsoft unveils its latest security tool
- US Treasury denies domestic spying
Thursday 12 October 2017
- Mr Robot season 3 episode Eps3.0_Power-Saver-Mode.H – the security review
- Report from the Virus Bulletin 2017 Conference [Chet Chat Podcast 263]
- US government calls for “responsible” – as in breakable – encryption
- Are users “luzers” or is it time for an att-IT-ude change? [VIDEO]
- Microsoft Office 0-day headlines Patch Tuesday, update now!
Friday 13 October 2017
- Hackers steal restricted information on F-35 fighter, JDAM, P-8 and C-130
- Judge slaps down government’s dragnet trawl of 1.3m website users
- Google embarrassed by fake adblocker that served ads
- Equifax website hit by malvertising – will the pain never end?
Image of days of week courtesy of Shutterstock.