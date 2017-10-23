Just say “No!” – how to stop the DDE email attack [VIDEO]

You’ve probably heard of the DDE attack – a way of launching malware from a web download, an email attachment, or even directly from the body of an Outlook email message or calendar invite.
It sounds scary – no document macros, no tell-tale script files, no attachment to open…
…but once you know what to look for, stopping a DDE attack isn’t that hard.
Paul Ducklin tells you how the DDE attack works, what to look out for, and what to do.
