Monday review – the hot 20 stories of the week

Get yourself up to date with everything we’ve written in the last seven days – it’s weekly roundup time.
Monday 16 October 2017
- Wi-Fi at risk from KRACK attacks – here’s what to do
- How the Waltham cyberstalker’s reign of fear was ended
- Chrome smoked by Edge in browser phishing test
Tuesday 17 October 2017
- Google Home Mini glitch triggers secret recordings
- The fix is in for hackable voting machines: use paper
- Flash 0-day in the wild – patch now!
Wednesday 18 October 2017
- Is security on the verge of a fuzzing breakthrough?
- Encryption chip flaw afflicts huge number of computers
- 6 cybersecurity predictions (that might actually come true)
- Internet of Ships falling down on security basics
Thursday 19 October 2017
- IRS chief: assume your identity has been stolen
- Kids’ smartwatches harbouring major security flaws
- Mr. Robot eps3.1undo.gz – the security review
- How individuals can use online ad buying to spy on you
Friday 20 October 2017
- Hack-back bill would legalize companies hacking their attackers
- What’s coming next in the world of malware? [VIDEO]
- Google’s Advanced Protection Program: extra security at a cost
- 5 ways to do 15 minutes of cybersecurity without a computer
- Teen hacker sentenced for serious disruption of Phoenix 911 system
Sunday 22 October 2017
