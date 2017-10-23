What the KRACK was that? [Chet Chat Podcast 264]

This episode of the Chet Chat podcast was recorded live at the BSides Calgary conference in Alberta, Canada.
Sophos expert Chester Wisniewski (he’s the Chet in the Chat) caught up with fellow security researcher and former colleague Michael Argast for a whirlwind tour of the big security issues of the past week.
LISTEN NOW
(Audio player above not working? Download MP3, listen on Soundcloud or access via iTunes.)
In this episode
- [00’44”] Wi-Fi at risk from KRACK attacks – here’s what to do
- [02’56”] Encryption chip flaw afflicts huge number of computers
- [04’28”] MasterCard to ditch signatures in 2018 -but not magstripes
- [05’51”] IRS chief: assume your identity has been stolen
- [07’42”] Australia finally gets a data breach law
If you enjoy the podcast, please share it with other people interested in security and privacy and give us a vote on iTunes and other podcasting directories.