Monday review – the hot 17 stories of the week

Monday 23 October 2017
- Just say “No!” – how to stop the DDE email attack [VIDEO]
- Facebook security chief stands by “college campus” comments
- What the KRACK was that? [Chet Chat Podcast 264]
- Microsoft tears into Chrome security as patching feud continues
Tuesday 24 October 2017
- Bad Rabbit ransomware outbreak
- How to get a job in cybersecurity
- Twitter reveals plan for tackling abuse. Again.
- US-CERT: hackers are targeting our critical infrastructure
Wednesday 25 October 2017
- Creep signs plea deal for celebrity nudes hack
- Hackers steal compromising photos from plastic surgery clinic
Thursday 26 October 2017
- Google wants you to hack Play Store apps, and it’s paying
- 5 paths to a career in cybersecurity
- Mr. Robot eps3.2_legacy.so – the security review
Friday 27 October 2017
- The iOS privacy loophole that’s staring you right in the face
- Debate rages over divisive US surveillance law renewal
- Honolulu gets tough on people texting while crossing
- Android takes aim at ISP surveillance with DNS privacy
