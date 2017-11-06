Monday review – the hot 17 stories of the week

Get yourself up to date with everything we’ve written in the last seven days – it’s weekly roundup time.
Monday 30 October 2017
- Can ARM save the Internet of Things?
- Dell forgot to renew the domain it uses for PC backups
- Hacking site hacked by hackers
- Firefox takes a bite out of the canvas ‘super cookie’
Tuesday 31 October 2017
- Equifax is facing a towering pile of class action law suits
- London Heathrow Airport’s security laid bare by one lost USB stick
- Troll gets 5 years for framing brother-in-law as terrorist and paedophile
Wednesday 1 November 2017
- US government wants “keys under doormat” approach to encryption
- Student charged by FBI for hacking his grades more than 90 times
- Now anyone can fool reCAPTCHA
Thursday 2 November 2017
- iPhones get a KRACK patch and a Wi-Fi 0-day on the same day
- How to wear your password on your sleeve, literally
- Mr. Robot eps3.3_metadata.par2 – the security review
Friday 3 November 2017
- Smart Lock and iCloud Keychain – password managers for the rest of us
- Senators act to SAVE voting machines
- 2018 Malware Forecast: learning from the long summer of ransomware
- Google bug tracker hole lets outsiders wriggle in
Image of days of week courtesy of Shutterstock.