Is Wi-Fi still safe to use? [VIDEO]

Remember the KRACK attack?
It was bug-of-the-week about a month ago.
KRACK documented a way that you could, in theory, snoop on wireless data – albeit typically only tiny amounts, and with quite a lot of difficulty – even on encrypted wireless connections.
The silver lining in the KRACK story was that it got people asking, “Just how safe is Wi-Fi in general, and what can I do to reduce my risk when I’m online?”
So, we asked Sophos security expert Luke Groves to talk us through the question, “Is Wi-Fi still safe to use?”
It is true that the WiFi traffic may be unencrypted — but if you are browsing over https or using a vpn then it won’t matter because the traffic is encrypted anyway. And how much traffic that you care about is not being sent over https or a vpn?
The answer is (as I hope we touched on obviously enough in the video) it depends.
With HTTPS, only browser traffic gets encrypted. With a VPN, you have to have complete faith in the VPN provider…
