Is Wi-Fi still safe to use? [VIDEO]

4 Video
by

Remember the KRACK attack?

It was bug-of-the-week about a month ago.

KRACK documented a way that you could, in theory, snoop on wireless data – albeit typically only tiny amounts, and with quite a lot of difficulty – even on encrypted wireless connections.

The silver lining in the KRACK story was that it got people asking, “Just how safe is Wi-Fi in general, and what can I do to reduce my risk when I’m online?”

So, we asked Sophos security expert Luke Groves to talk us through the question, “Is Wi-Fi still safe to use?”

(Can’t see the video directly above this line? Watch on Facebook instead.)

(You don’t need a Facebook account to watch the video, and if you do have an account you don’t need to be logged in. If you can’t hear the sound, try clicking on the speaker icon in the bottom right corner of the video player to unmute.)


