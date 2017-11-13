Monday review – the hot 21 stories of the week

Get yourself up to date with everything we’ve written in the last seven days – it’s weekly roundup time.
Monday 6 November 2017
- Hole in Tor causes TorMoil, update now
- Meet Russian Twitter troll Jenna Abrams and her 2,752 friends
- Facebook: upload your nudes to stop revenge porn
Tuesday 7 November 2017
- Sick of Twitter’s 140-character limit? These guys gave themselves 30,000!
- Google’s Halloween lock-out caused by false positive
- 2018 Malware Forecast: the onward march of Android malware
- Fake WhatsApp pulled from Google Play after 1m downloads
Wednesday 8 November 2017
- Is Wi-Fi still safe to use? [VIDEO]
- Hijackers deface 800 school websites with pro-Islamic State messages
- Employee surveillance – how far is too far?
- Is the 1.6TB Paradise Papers exposé a leak or a hack?
Thursday 9 November 2017
- Hackers hired for year-long DDoS attack against man’s former employer
- $300m… deleted! How a tiny bug flushed away a fortune
- No jail time for botnet creator who promises to go straight
- Mr. Robot eps3.4_runtime-err0r.r00 – the security review
Friday 10 November 2017
- The teen who bought a car bomb on the Dark Web
- What do Microsoft’s highly secure Windows 10 device standards tell us?
- How Twitter outrage hatches in tiny fringe groups on 4chan and Reddit
Saturday 11 November 2017
- You *did* encrypt that USB drive… didn’t you? [Chet Chat Podcast 265]
- Simple exploit can be used to disable Brother printers remotely
Sunday 12 November 2017
