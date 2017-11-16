Ransomware via RDP – how to stay safe! [VIDEO]

Microsoft’s RDP (Remote Desktop Protocol) is a great way to look after your network remotely.
But a cottage industry of cybercriminals has sprung up to “look after” your network too, by infecting you with ransomware if you give them half a chance.
We wrote a detailed article about this issue yesterday, and followed it up today with a Facebook Live video to take another look at this sometimes very painful problem:
Note. With most browsers, you don't need a Facebook account to watch the video, and if you do have an account you don't need to be logged in.