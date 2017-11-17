KeePass – a password manager that’s cloud-less (but complex)

It can get a bit overwhelming for the average person to understand all the security-related best practices they might hear about online or at work. This one is certainly worth harping on about though: credential reuse.
Using that same easy-to-type password on every website and service you use practically rolls out the red carpet for an attacker into your online life.
So if there’s one thing we suggest to everyone that will go a long way to improve their overall security, it’s using a password manager.
We’ve covered password managers in the past, and generally, our focus has been on some variant that stores your password data in the cloud, which means all that crucial data is on someone else’s computer.
Understandably, many Naked Security readers have balked at this entire idea – Why should my online security be at the mercy of a third party that may, or may not, secure my data as well as I’d like?
It’s a reasonable question – and there is an answer: KeePass.
The nitty gritty on KeePass
KeePass is an open-source password manager that does all the things you’d expect a password manager to do at the very least – it stores all websites and service credentials in a highly-encrypted vault that can only be unlocked with one Master Password, which becomes the only password you need to remember.
But a key difference between KeePass and cloud-based password managers is that KeePass is software you run locally – not an online service – and your KeePass vault is something you store in a location of your choosing.
That can be on a hard drive, a portable USB key, or even a cloud service you subscribe to. It’s up to you where your password vault goes and who has access to it.
Keeping the password vault off the internet actually makes it highly portable. A version of KeePass can be downloaded and run directly without needing to formally install it anywhere (for example, from a USB key).
A great example of this would be a work-owned computer where you don’t have admin privileges to install any software on the core system. If you have a KeePass instance and your password vault on some kind of portable storage, you can take your passwords with you anywhere, regardless of whether you have internet access or not.
In an interesting twist, many KeePass users actually advocate storing a master copy of the password vault online somewhere as a backup and to make syncing and updating the vault across devices easier.
The reason this doesn’t raise any hackles for the Never-Cloud crowd is that they don’t have to play along. The KeePass vault file is itself encrypted, so if you do keep a backup in the cloud and your online storage is breached, the KeePass file is useless without the master password. (To be fair, this is also the argument many cloud-based password managers make about how they store user password vaults.)
The beauty of open-source software like KeePass is in the numerous community-contributed extensions and plugins. For instance, there are a number of plugins that allow KeePass to integrate with your browser – auto-filling login forms or capturing credentials as they’re typed.
Other plugins bring interesting functionality to the table – one of my favorites cross-checks your saved credentials with those on Troy Hunt’s haveibeenpwned.com to let you know, well, if you’ve been pwned (if your credentials have been a part of a major known data breach). But that’s just scratching the surface here; truly, it’s plugins all the way down:
With great power comes great responsibility – and KeePass is quite complex by design. It has incredible capabilities, official and user-contributed, that give it a great deal of extensibility.
Just about every possible thing that someone might want in a password manager is in there, somewhere. For an easy example, this is what you see when entering a credential set:
One wonders what the average person thinks “collect additional entropy” means. To be honest I’m only vaguely familiar with it, though this support forum post cleared it up:
Basically every password generator has such an option, and some people would complain if KeePass wouldn’t have one. I don’t see much value in it though…
Ah, okay.
Speaking of support forums, if you’re the type to tinker first and read documentation later there are plenty of rabbit holes to go down. And yes, there are FAQs, help docs and support forums, but beyond the basics, a well-crafted online search will help to figure this all out.
I suspect this may be a non-issue for most people reading this, but the kind of horsepower KeePass provides might not be appropriate for anyone who gets freaked out by complexity, or just needs a bit more hand-holding with technology in general – especially if they’re already struggling with the concept of password managers to begin with.
But for those of us who want the most amount of control over our passwords and how they’re stored, and are comfortable with the slightly higher barrier to entry than a consumer-grade cloud-centric password manager, KeePass makes a lot of sense.
We know from past articles that many of you are KeePass fans. If you have any favorite features, extensions or plugins, please share them with us in the comments below.
4 comments on “KeePass – a password manager that’s cloud-less (but complex)”
I rather use Sophos products like Mobile Workspace and Mobile Security, both have full built in Secure Password Manager which is compliant with KeePass file format 🙂
I use the android app for keepass as well as the pc version. With the vault stored on my favourite cloud provider I can access, create and update my passwords anywhere. Handy and safe.
Glad to see Sophos giving KeePass exposure. I’ve been using the client for 5 years now – it’s a simple or complex as you need it to be. I love the Auto-Type and History features.
I currently use the non-subscription, non-cloud version of 1password, which I have used for 4 or 5 years now. Usability and integration-wise, how do the two compare?