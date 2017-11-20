Monday review – the hot 19 stories of the week

Get yourself up to date with everything we’ve written in the last seven days – it’s weekly roundup time.
Monday 13 November 2017
- FBI “should not be reluctant” to challenge encryption in court
- YouTube to crack down on inappropriate videos targeting kids
Tuesday 14 November 2017
- Google study reveals how criminals break into Gmail accounts
- ID theft puppet master convicted of huge tax refund scam
- Google researcher finds 79 Linux USB vulnerabilities
- Facebook’s ex-president: we exploited “vulnerability in human psychology”
Wednesday 15 November 2017
- Ransomware-spreading hackers sneak in through RDP
- Hackers mimicking little kids can fool voice recognition systems
- Shadow Brokers cause ongoing headache for NSA
- DHS says it remotely hacked a Boeing 757 sitting on a runway
Thursday 16 November 2017
- Ransomware via RDP – how to stay safe! [VIDEO]
- Deleted WhatsApp sent messages might not be gone forever
- Forever 21 informs customers of a potential data breach
- Apple’s Face ID security fooled by simple face mask
Friday 17 November 2017
- Skype faces fine after refusing to allow eavesdropping
- Twitter gets tough on white supremacists with new policy
- Bug that deleted $300m could have been fixed months ago
- KeePass – a password manager that’s cloud-less (but complex)
- Mr. Robot eps3.5_kill-process.inc – the security review
