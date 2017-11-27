Monday review – the hot 22 stories of the week

Get yourself up to date with everything we’ve written in the last seven days – it’s weekly roundup time.
Monday 20 November 2017
- Amazon Echo and Google Home patched against BlueBorne threat
- US intelligence can’t break vulnerability hoarding habit
- FCC: robocalls can go get BLOCKED
- Amazon to fix Key home security vulnerability
Tuesday 21 November 2017
- US Senate takes aim at “warrantless surveillance”
- GitHub starts scanning millions of projects for insecure components
- Germany bans sale, distribution and possession of kids’ smartwatches
- Ex-Facebook privacy manager dishes the dirt on your data
Wednesday 22 November 2017
- What we know about Uber (so far, anyway) [VIDEO]
- Black Friday shopping? “A little delay goes a long way!”
- Google and Twitter turn their backs on Russian media over fake news
- Chromebook exploit earns researcher second $100k bounty
- Apple served with warrant for Texas mass killer’s iCloud data
- Uber suffered massive data breach, then paid hackers to keep quiet
Thursday 23 November 2017
- Tether hits back after $31m cryptocurrency hack
- Worries over Intel’s Management Engine grow after new flaws found
- Androids caught secretly reporting location data regardless of opt-out
- Mr. Robot eps3.6_fredrick+tanya.chk – the security review
Friday 24 November 2017
- A gargantuan all-seeing eye is watching you on popular websites
- Alleged HBO hacker is an Iranian the FBI can’t arrest
- 3 simple tips to stay off the hook this phishing season
- Cloud storage for password managers – are you for or against?
Image of days of week courtesy of Shutterstock.