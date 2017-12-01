Apple’s rocky week with passwords in High Sierra [VIDEO]

Apple experienced a high-pressure bug report this week – a way to bypass the root password, no less!
Then there was a superquick fix, and a problem with the fix, and a fix for the fix…
…so here’s what happened and what we can learn from it:
(Can’t see the video directly above this line? Watch on Facebook instead.)
Note. With most browsers, you don’t need a Facebook account to watch the video, and if you do have an account you don’t need to be logged in. If you can’t hear the sound, try clicking on the speaker icon in the bottom right corner of the video player to unmute.