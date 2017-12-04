Monday review – the hot 22 stories of the week

Get yourself up to date with everything we've written in the last seven days – it's weekly roundup time.
Monday 27 November 2017
- The end of net neutrality draws near
- How one man could have deleted any image on Facebook
- Facebook tool will reveal if you were fooled by Russian propaganda
- Imgur breached back in 2014, wasn’t storing your passwords properly
Tuesday 28 November 2017
- Apple Macs have gaping root hole – here’s a superquick way to check and fix it
- Most Fancy Bear hacking targets weren’t warned by FBI
- Age verification legislation will lead to porn habit database
- Involved in a data breach? Firefox to test alerts in the browser
Wednesday 29 November 2017
- Apple closes that big root hole – “Install this update as soon as possible”
- Radio Shack robbery to have huge consequences for location privacy
- US indicts three Chinese nationals for alleged cyberattacks
- Google AI lets phone owners know about shoulder surfers
Thursday 30 November 2017
- Google sued over iPhone ‘Safari Workaround’ data snooping
- Snapchat takes a swipe at fake news
- Apple’s “blank root password” fix needs a fix of its own – here it is
- Mr. Robot eps3.7_dont-delete-me.ko – the security review
- Epic Games sues 14-year-old cheater, mother launches rhetorical firestorm
Friday 1 December 2017
- Coinbase ordered to turn over customer records to IRS
- Former IT manager used employer’s computer to view child abuse
- RFID repeater used to steal Mercedes with keys locked inside a house
- Microsoft defends Windows 10 against ASLR criticism
- Apple’s rocky week with passwords in High Sierra [VIDEO]
