Monday review – the hot 21 stories of the week

Monday 4 December 2017
- Smile, you’re on hidden webcam Airbnb TV!
- Man blocks employer’s tracking with chip packet, plays 140 rounds of golf
- Proposed law would jail execs who fail to report data breaches
- Fancy what? Fancy where? Oh, Fancy BEAR! [Chet Chat Podcast 266]
Tuesday 5 December 2017
- Politicians boast about sharing passwords, bask in blissful ignorance
- High schooler hacks his way to a higher GPA
- Facebook brings Messenger to kids as young as 6
- PayPal’s TIO Networks breached; PII of 1.6 million users affected
Wednesday 6 December 2017
- Net Neutrality comments “deeply corrupted” – NY Attorney General
- Questions linger as data breach trading site LeakBase disappears
- Hacker who tried to free inmate early may soon join him in jail
- Cayla doll too eavesdroppy to put under the Christmas tree, says France
Thursday 7 December 2017
- Man turns shed into top rated restaurant on TripAdvisor
- Mr. Robot eps3.8_stage3.torrent – the security review
- NiceHash cryptomining exchange hacked; everything’s gone
- US gov says it can break your encryption without a court order
- Meow! Facial recognition reaches pet doors
Friday 8 December 2017
- Phishing embraces HTTPS, hoping you’ll “check for the padlock”
- Google AI teaches itself ‘superhuman’ chess skills in four hours
- Uber disguised $100,000 hacker payoff as bug bounty, claims Reuters
- Apple fills the KRACK on iPhones – at last
