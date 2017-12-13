Netflix sparks privacy row after making fun of users of Twitter

Let’s be reasonable. You have to cut the Netflix tweet writer a teensy bit of slack.
Watching just a few minutes of the Netflix production “A Christmas Prince,” snowflakes and ball gowns and betrayal and royalty on his knees in the slush holding out a gumball-sized engagement diamond and all that, is enough to make your pancreas squirt, it’s so treacly sweet.
But publicly poking fun at the 53 people who’ve watched this holiday hokum every day for two and a half weeks?
To the 53 people who’ve watched A Christmas Prince every day for the past 18 days: Who hurt you?
— Netflix US (@netflix) December 11, 2017
Oh no, no, no, no, no. Some, mind you, found it funny. At the time of writing, the teasing had been retweeted 112,000 times and gotten itself 440,000 love-ya hearts.
But then there were those who thought the public flaunting of personal knowledge Netflix has on its users was way out of line, privacy-wise:
Why are you calling people out like that Netflix
— Amanda Bell (@AmandaJuneBell) December 11, 2017
cuz @netflix collects data on paying users; their official tweet demonstrates that they’ll use that data to ridicule specific customers publicly; and that @netflix doesn’t respect their larger customer base’s concerns about other ways @netflix might misuse private data.
— Lean.Legal (@Johnson_DavidW) December 11, 2017
In response, a Netflix spokesman pointed out to the Telegraph that nobody got named publicly; rather, the Tweet was based on “overall viewing trends” that are apparently fair game:
The privacy of our members’ viewing is important to us. This information represents overall viewing trends, not the personal viewing information of specific, identified individuals.
Privacy aside, its members’ viewing habits are solid gold to Netflix, which 10 years ago crushed the industry of video rental stores and now dominates the streaming market. It certainly seems to want to keep people coming back, pouring money as it does into original content, from award winners such as Orange is the New Black, House of Cards, Stranger Things, 13 Reasons Why and scads of other must-see shows.
The Telegraph claims that gathering customer data is just as, if not more, lucrative for Netflix than monthly fees. When Netflix allows users to share logins, for example, the separate profiles create separate data sets that are specific to each individual viewer.
Netflix’s director of corporate communications has stressed that Netflix doesn’t sell any customer data to third-party advertisers.
But the company does use cookies and other technologies such as web beacons to “learn more about our users and their likely interests, and to deliver and tailor marketing or advertising”.
Trevor Timm, executive director of the Freedom of the Press Foundation, said this all raises a series of questions worth asking:
Some questions for reporters to ask Netflix:
—How many employees have access to people’s viewing habits?
—Are there any controls on how they can access this data/what it can be used for?
—What’s the punishment for creeping on people?
—Why are they publicly shaming customers? https://t.co/bnouaaGnZC
— Trevor Timm (@trevortimm) December 11, 2017
At any rate, “The Christmas Prince” teasing is just one of a string of similar messages from Netflix following the release of similar data in its Year in Review – or, as Netflix titled it, 2017 on Netflix: A Year in Bingeing.
Don’t feel singled out if you were one of the people who watched “A Christmas Prince” more than most. You’re joined in being publicly (though not in an individually named way) teased by a number of people in other outed categories, including one pirate-obsessed person who Netflix says it’s “still scratching our heads about”:
The person who watched Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl 365 days in a row (streamin’ me timbers?). An impressive feat, especially as the average member watched around 60 movies on Netflix this year.
Is Netflix’s choice to arbitrarily release data like this funny? Creepy? Offputting?
I’ll take Door No. 3, said one observer:
I guess to clarify, what I find creepy is not that they collect this data, but that the threshold for releasing it is arbitrary. In this case, if the number is accurate, they released user data because they found it funny. That’s offputting to me.
— 1001 Chicago Afternoons (@1001chicago) December 12, 2017
2 comments on “Netflix sparks privacy row after making fun of users of Twitter”
I find most of these reporter’s posts very mis-informed.
Comments like “In this case, if the number is accurate, they released user data because they found it funny. That’s offputting to me.” do not help inform the conversation at all, because the *did not* release any “user data”. Calling aggregate data like this “offputting” is like calling the U.S. Bureau of Labor monthly employment statistics “offputting” since they are releasing “private data” about who is unemployed. Obviously, this comment is false and would be somewhat farcical – but it is exactly the same as what these people are saying of Netflix.
Unless these reporters have evidence that the social media team – or anyone else for that matter – had access to the actual account IDs who viewed this film, then this is all much ado about nothing.
I don’t know. For all intents and purposes the people they “exposed” are sort of fictional. Sure, there is a real person that watched Pirates of the Carribean every day of the year. But that person already knew that before hand, and no one else knows who that person is now either. And it looks like Netflix doesn’t know either. All they know, and all we now know is that such a person exists. If I look at the box office returns of 50 Shades of Grey I could probably figure out a rough number of how many North Americans went to watch it (not counting repeat viewings) with a little research. Sure, I don’t know that there is one individual that watched it 23 times, but I still know a certain number of people went to watch it. I don’t know who those people are or anything else about them, but I know they exist. Is that really that different from knowing 53 people watched a certain movie 10 days in a row?