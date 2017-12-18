Monday review – the hot 23 stories of the week

Get yourself up to date with everything we’ve written in the last seven days – it’s weekly roundup time.
Monday 11 December 2017
- Mailsploit: using emails to attack mail software
- Lil Bub, a special-needs celebrity cat, gets hacked
- Warrantless surveillance can continue until April, say Feds
Tuesday 12 December 2017
- iOS jailbreak exploit published by Google
- Ransom email scam from ‘hitman’ demands: pay up or die
- Man apologizes after photo of ‘racist’ woman goes viral
- Coinbase: don’t expect to trade your cryptocurrency at busy times
- Spies are watching… on LinkedIn
- HP leaves accidental keylogger in laptop keyboard driver
Wednesday 13 December 2017
- Break the Internet: a last ditch attempt to save net neutrality
- Netflix sparks privacy row after making fun of users of Twitter
- Massive Uber data scraping and secret servers exposed in Waymo suit
- 5 ransomware as a service (RaaS) kits – SophosLabs investigates
- Apple plugs IoT HomeKit hole
Thursday 14 December 2017
- What’s in your Android’s December security update?
- Starbucks Wi-Fi hijacked customers’ laptops to mine cryptocoins
- Mr. Robot season 3 finale: shutdown -r
- Mirai botnet authors plead guilty
- Bitfinex cryptocurrency exchange is back up after repeated DDoS
Friday 15 December 2017
- Simple research tool detects 19 unknown data breaches
- How MP Nadine Dorries could have shared her passwords securely
- FCC repeals net neutrality
- To avoid phishing hooks don’t swim with the shoal
Image of days of week courtesy of Shutterstock.