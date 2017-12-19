Happy holidays – and don’t get scammed! [VIDEO]

0 Video
by

Looking for digestible, not-too-technical holiday season security advice?

Here’s a video that gives you some handy tips that you can use yourself, or pass on to friends and family so they don’t get scammed while they’re supposed to be enjoying themselves.

(Can’t see the video directly above this line? Watch on Facebook instead.)

Note. With most browsers, you don’t need a Facebook account to watch the video, and if you do have an account you don’t need to be logged in. If you can’t hear the sound, try clicking on the speaker icon in the bottom right corner of the video player to unmute.


Free tools

Sophos Home

Sophos Home
for Windows and Mac
XG Firewall Home Edition

XG Firewall
Home Edition
Mobile Security for Android

Mobile Security
for Android
Virus Removal Tool

Virus Removal Tool
Antivirus for Linux

Antivirus
for Linux