Fancy a T-shirt? Try our New Year’s #sophospuzzle crossword…

Are you working over the New Year?
Well, whatever you’re up to – but especially if you’re on sysadmin or tech support duty while the rest of us are partying – here’s a bit of fun that looks just like real work but isn’t. (Don’t let on that we said so.)
Presenting the NYE 2017 #sophospuzzle crossword:
There’s a Sophos T-shirt for the for the first correct solution received, and a T-shirt for a one other successful solver chosen from the rest of the correct answers received in time.
The cutoff for entries to be eligible for a T-shirt is 2018-01-02T12:00-10 (that’s noon in Hawaii on the day after New Year’s Day).
If you get stuck, try a search engine; if you’re still stuck after that, try following @NakedSecurity on Twitter, and keep your eye on the hashtag #sophospuzzle.
(All we ask is that you don’t spoil it for other people – public hints and teasers are fine, but please don’t blurt out complete answers.)
You are also welcome to email us for hints on tips@sophos.com if you don’t use Twitter, or if you want to keep your hints to yourself.
To try for a T-shirt, take a screenshot when you have finished the puzzle, and email it to us.
Please put the text
SOLUTION at the start of the subject line, and let us know in the email if you’re OK with being named amongst the solvers.
You can tell us some or all of: your name, nickname, city, country and Twitter handle – or choose to stay anonymous. (We’ll only use your email address to contact you if you win a shirt – we won’t add you to any mailing lists, honest.)
Good luck with your puzzling, and, from the Naked Security team, Happy New Year!
LEADERBOARD
🥈 James Hodgkinson (Yaleman) from Brisbane, Australia @ 2017-12-30T00:48Z
🥉 Rhett Hooper from Salt Lake City, Utah, USA @ 2017-12-30T00:54Z