F**CKWIT – the video!

By popular demand, we went live on Facebook to discuss the F**CKWIT, aka KAISER, aka KPTI, aka Meltdown, aka Spectre, aka The Intel Bug. (By the way, AMD just confirmed that two of the three published vulnerabilities can be made to work on AMD chips as well.)
Here’s a video to help you decide what to do next…
(Can’t see the video directly above this line? Watch on Facebook instead.)
Note. With most browsers, you don’t need a Facebook account to watch the video, and if you do have an account you don’t need to be logged in. If you can’t hear the sound, try clicking on the speaker icon in the bottom right corner of the video player to unmute.