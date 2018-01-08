Monday review – the hot 15 stories of the week

Get yourself up to date with everything we’ve written in the last seven days – it’s weekly roundup time.
Tuesday 2 January 2018
- Windows Hello face recognition spoofed with photographs
- IP address errors lead to wrongful arrests
- Tuesday review – the hot 8 stories of the week
Wednesday 3 January 2018
- F**CKWIT, aka KAISER, aka KPTI – Intel CPU flaw needs low-level OS patches
- Ad scripts track users via browser password managers
- Your Nigerian Prince is a 67 year old from Louisiana
- Sensor data can be used to guess your PIN, unlock your phone
- Facebook ditches fake news flag, admits it was making things worse
Thursday 4 January 2018
- F**CKWIT – the video!
- Social media namer and shamer charged
- Is your Spotify password up to scratch?
- Artificial Intelligence to listen for suicidal thoughts on social media
Friday 5 January 2018
- Microsoft could soon be “password free”
- JPMorgan doesn’t trust YouTube to keep its ads out of sketchy channels
- Children at ‘significant’ social media risk
