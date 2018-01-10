New Year’s #sophospuzzle crossword 2017/2018 – solution and winners!

If you tried our New Year’s 2017/2018 #sophospuzzle crossword and didn’t manage to finish it off, then
FRET no more.
You don’t need to try to
PREDICT the answers any more, or to feel as though you were hit by a
COSH in your
PRIME after solving no more than
ONE HALF of the clues, or to worry that you’d run out of
BEANS trying to
SPREAD your amswers across the grid.
This is what you were after:
In full, with the clues and the answers laid out linearly:
Well done to the 24 people who solved the puzzle in time, with the winners highlighted in blue:
🥇 Donal (@donalhunt), Cork, Ireland @ 2017-12-29T23:24Z
🥈 James Hodgkinson (Yaleman), Brisbane, QLD, Australia @ 2017-12-30T00:48Z
🥉 Rhett Hooper, Salt Lake City, UT, USA @ 2017-12-30T00:54Z
Andrew King, Darwin, NT, Australia
Melissa R, Mississippi, USA
Peter K, Hungary
Ian O’Neill, Leighton Buzzard, Bedfordshire, UK
William Steinka, Connecticut, USA
Presian Yankulov (@presianbg), Sofia, Bulgaria
Andrew Yeomans, Tring, Hertfordshire, UK
David Nason, Chapel Hill, NC, USA
Jenn L, Vancouver, BC, Canada
Jason Haar (@jhaar), Christchurch, New Zealand
James Beckett (@hackery), UK
Jorrit Kronjee, The Netherlands
Beverly P, Texas, USA
Monica G, Oregon, USA
John P, France
Richard Cardona (@richardcardona), Texas, USA
Phil Rhea, UK
Malcolm (@obelix6320), Bristol, UK
David McKenzie, (@davewj), Glasgow, UK
Ramesh Babu, Kerala, India
Kenny P, Eau Claire, WI, USA
The winner for the fastest solution is, as you can see from the list above, Donal Hunt from Cork in Ireland.
And our randomly-chosen winner from the rest of the solvers (we used a 10p coin to generate a non-deterministic random bit stream) is Andrew Yeomans from Tring in Hertfordshire, UK.
Congratulations to Donal and Andrew – guys, please email us (tips@sophos.com) so we can arrange to get your shirts sent out!
Thanks to everyone who took part – we hope you enjoyed this #sophospuzzle, and we’d love to see you next time.
Have a great 2018.
PS. If there are any answers you’d like us to explain, just leave us a comment below. You don’t have to give your name.
2 comments on “New Year’s #sophospuzzle crossword 2017/2018 – solution and winners!”
What’s the deal with FRET?
It’s a guitar fret. (Frets are the bars across the fingerboard against which you press the strings to sound specific notes in a scale or chord.)
On a regular guitar, each fret goes up one semitone; 12 semitones is an octave; each octave doubles the frequency of the note.