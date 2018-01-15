Monday review – the hot 22 stories of the week

Get yourself up to date with everything we’ve written in the last seven days – it’s weekly roundup time.
Monday 8 January 2018
- Facebook needs fixing, says Mark Zuckerberg
- Star Wars: The Last Jedi – the security review
- Ex-NSA hacker builds AI tool to hunt hate groups’ symbols online
Tuesday 9 January 2018
- CoffeeMiner project lets you hack public Wi-Fi to mine cryptocoins
- Aadhaar breaches fuelled by rogue admin accounts
- Apple issues Spectre fix with iOS 11.2.2 update
- US tightens rules on border search
- Spyware user tracked boyfriend to have him killed by hitman
- Facebook bug could have exposed your phone number to marketers
Wednesday 10 January 2018
- New Year’s #sophospuzzle crossword 2017/2018 – solution and winners!
- Wi-Fi security overhaul coming with WPA3
- Marketing ads, soon to be screening on your car dashboard
- Smart-toymaker VTech fined over charges of violating child privacy law
- Beautiful webchat honeys turn out to be fembots
Thursday 11 January 2018
- FBI director says ‘unbreakable encryption is a public safety issue’
- Facebook settles after 14-year-old sues over nude image reposting
- Drunk droning could cost you jail time in New Jersey
- Warbiking in Perth – how does Wi-Fi security stack up these days?
Friday 12 January 2018
- Cryptocurrency as the lure, an ISO as the attachment – why not open it?
- Man charged with spying on thousands of Mac users for 13 years
- Bitcoin conference won’t let you pay with Bitcoin
- Police give out infected USBs as prizes in cybersecurity quiz
News, straight to your inbox
Would you like to keep up with all the stories we write? Why not sign up for our daily newsletter to make sure you don’t miss anything. You can easily unsubscribe if you decide you no longer want it.Follow @NakedSecurity
Image of days of week courtesy of Shutterstock.