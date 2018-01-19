90% of Gmail users could improve their security easily, but don’t

Google has finally admitted something alarming about the world’s one billion regular Gmail users – barely any have turned on two-step verification (2SV) security.
Seven years after 2SV first appeared, take-up is still under 10%, engineer Grzegorz Milka is reported to have told a session at the Enigma 2018 Usenix security conference.
Milka went on to mention a Google-sponsored study from November that analysed how criminals target Gmail, and why these accounts have become so highly prized, a way of saying the company isn’t happy with this status quo.
One could debate whether ‘under 10 percent’ is really that bad – that’s at least tens of millions of accounts after all – but what’s clear is since 2011 Gmail has added a lot of new users without adding a lot of new 2SV users.
The importance of using 2SV (a form of multi-factor authentication or MFA) with Gmail and other sites, has been a running theme on Naked Security for some time. It’s not difficult to set up, it costs nothing and, best of all, it is guaranteed to raise the bar for attackers.
Why, then, aren’t more Gmail users interested?
Milka offered a clue when he was asked why, if it’s such a great idea, Google doesn’t simply make using it mandatory:
It’s about how many people would we drive out if we force them to use additional security.
It seems people have enough trouble coping with passwords that enforcing another security layer through 2SV would break usability.
Google’s caution is understandable but overly pessimistic. The real problem with 2SV isn’t that it’s irksome to use – it isn’t – but that not enough people have heard or it or, if they have, are confused by the myriad ways of using it across different services.
With Gmail, one place to start is by running the ‘Security Check-Up’ in the Google account settings, which tells the user whether they have 2SV turned on or not.
If not, the oldest option to add it is SMS, which sends one-time codes as texts every time a user logs in. A lot of sites, including Google, still offer this but it’s no longer considered secure thanks to attacks such as SIM-swap fraud.
Recently, Google has started pushing users to something called Google Prompt, which verifies logins with a simple yes/no question sent as a push notification to Android and iOS devices through Google’s own software layer.
A more involved but versatile option is to download Google’s Authenticator app, which generates one-time codes without these needing to be sent via a public network at all. Authenticator also works with third-party services such as WordPress, LastPass, and Facebook.
The most secure option of all is to use a hardware token such as the USB-based U2F YubiKey. The drawback is partly cost (around $20), and the fact that smartphones require separate tokens with NFC capability.
Gmail users who believe they are at particular risk of being targeted by criminals can join the Advanced Protection Program (APP), a free service that imposes additional checks when accessing accounts. This is only recommended where the extra hassle can be justified.
See the problem? Too many choices. But better too much of a good thing than to go on avoiding the fact that using an important online service without some form of MFA has become a risk no informed user should take.
6 comments on “90% of Gmail users could improve their security easily, but don’t”
Still waiting on Google to recognize U2F support in Firefox… until then, my Yubikey is useless for email security.
yeah,,,, so when 2fa is using the same device you access Email on, it just seams dumb.
Example, you Unlock your phone, open Email, easy. (I consider this 2fa since you must have the phone, unlock the phone, and if you want 3fa; make it so you have to log into the email also)
With google’s 2fa, you unlock your phone, a message is sent to The Same Phone that you use to open Email… but if anyone else has the phone or redirects the number, this 2fa is completely useless….
Yes a token would be a good add on, maybe a BT dongle on your keys. That way when you loose the dongle you’re f’d getting into your email all together.
A better solution is still needed. I like roasting crooks on an open flame every Wednesday on TV, I think it would discourage thieves (and swating). Won’t happen, but it would cut crime down; as there would at least be less criminals every Wednesday lol.
I don’t carry my phone everywhere. In fact, sometimes I leave it at home on purpose so that people cannot get ahold of me and interupt what I’m doing. I miss the days of the landline where it was understood that if you weren’t at home, you obviously couldn’t answer your phone and continue to refuse to constantly wear that leash. I DO take my laptop most places and periodically check email just in case something work-relatef happens that demands my attention. All of the forms of 2-factor require me to have that phone handy in one fashion or another. What happens if my phone breaks or takes a dunk in the toilet? If Gmail started enforcing 2-factor, I would definitely abandon it for the Clinton-inspired mail server I have running in my living room. Unlike Clinton, I don’t handle or discuss national security issues, let alone send them via email, and I haven’t disabled security features. That would be sad because I’ve had that account since Gmail was in beta.
Aeroplane mode makes sure people can’t call you. Or silent. Software-based authenticator apps (there’s one built into the free Sophos Anti-Virus and Security foe Android app, link at end of article) don’t require you to be online to work.
> The real problem with 2SV isn’t that it’s irksome to use – it isn’t –
Nonsense! There’s been a lot of talk about 2FA, but it always translates into a single form: text messages on cellphones.
I use 2FA now. But three years ago, my home was located at the fringe of two cell towers. I would have had to go outdoors and hold the phone over my head every time I needed to receive SMS. And my office was in the core of a steel-framed building. I would have had to leave my desk and stand by the windows to receive SMS. Is it any wonder that I rejected 2FA.
I had wired landline phones at both places. Why wasn’t there an option to receive calls on those lines? Or some other scheme? Dongles might have worked but they were never widely distributed, and under the scheme of that era, I would have had a pocketful of them. The industry never seemed to get together and settle on a common dongle scheme.
You must be the only person in the developed world who can’t get a mobile signal at work *or* at home 🙂 However, phone-based authenticator apps don’t need to be online to work – the phone is acting as secure storage for the authentication seed, which makes it a second factor when you are using your laptop to logon.