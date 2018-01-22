Monday review – the hot 23 stories of the week

Get yourself up to date with everything we’ve written in the last seven days – it’s weekly roundup time.
Monday 15 January 2018
- Netflix phishing campaign goes after your login, credit card, mugshot and ID
- House votes for six more years of warrantless surveillance
- Typosquatting and the risks of one wrong keystroke
- How to set up 2FA on your Facebook account
- More SCADA app vulnerabilities found
- iPhone’s Apple Health data used as evidence in murder trial
- Your Facebook News Feed is getting an overhaul
Tuesday 16 January 2018
- It’s raining fake missiles: Japan follows Hawaii with mistaken alert
- FBI expert calls Apple ‘jerks’ as encryption tension simmers
- Man charged over fatal “Call of Duty” SWATting
- Hawaii missile alert triggered by one wrong click
Wednesday 17 January 2018
- Firefox locks down its future with HTTPS ‘secure contexts’
- Twitter denies claims that it snoops on your private messages
- Man charged with selling billions of breached records on LeakedSource
Thursday 18 January 2018
- Yes, Hawaii emergency management stuck a password on a sticky note
- Hijackers DM @realDonaldTrump from former Fox News hosts’ accounts
- BlackWallet cryptocurrency site loses users’ money after DNS hijack
- SkyGoFree malware spies on your Android phone and your messages
Friday 19 January 2018
- The Google Play “Super Antivirus” that’s not so super at all… [REPORT]
- 90% of Gmail users could improve their security easily, but don’t
- Virtual reality porn app SinVR exposes details of 20,000 customers
- “Give me a job or else!” approach fails to land IT job
- Does your credit card need a tinfoil hat to keep it safe on the train?
