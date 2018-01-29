Monday review – the hot 21 stories of the week

Get yourself up to date with everything we’ve written in the last seven days – it’s weekly roundup time.
Monday 22 January 2018
- Uber hit with criticism of “useless” two-factor authentication
- Famous cryptographers’ tombstone cryptogram decrypted
- California to make it harder for your license plate to be tracked
- Stock exchange finally fixes telnet router weakness
- Under the hoodie: what makes bug bounty hunters tick?
Tuesday 23 January 2018
- Gas pump malware tricks customers into paying for more than they pump
- How a teen used social engineering to take on the FBI and CIA
- Twitter will email 677,775 users who engaged with Russian election trolls
Wednesday 24 January 2018
- NFC card skimming – is it really a thing? [VIDEO]
- Tinder user? Lack of encryption means stalkers can watch you at it…
- Apple’s Tim Cook doesn’t want his nephew on social media
- Serious ‘category one’ cyberattack not far off – warns security chief
- Hawaii Gov. couldn’t flag false missile alert on Twitter – didn’t know password
Thursday 25 January 2018
- Bitcoins stored in DNA – when truth is stranger than fiction
- Apple offers another Meltdown fix for Mac users…
- Babies’ data being sold to tax fraudsters on the dark web
- Facebook to give you more control over your data
Friday 26 January 2018
- Spy vs. Spy – “Cozy Bear” election hackers undone by hackable security camera
- Reddit users, 2FA is here! Now turn it on…
- AI fake porn could cast any of us
- Amazon Twitch declares “Game Over” for bots
