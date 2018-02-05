Monday review – the hot 22 stories of the week

Get yourself up to date with everything we’ve written in the last seven days – it’s weekly roundup time.
Monday 29 January 2018
- $500m cryptocoin heist could be biggest cybertheft ever
- Cop buys mobile spyware, says he can’t remember why
- Researchers warn of invisible attacks on electrical sensors
- Lyft investigates allegations of employees snooping on riders
Tuesday 30 January 2018
- Are organizations prepared for the ransomware threat?
- Secret Service warning: Jackpotting ATM attacks reach the US
- Deepfakes AI celebrity porn channel shut down by Discord
- Bitcoin exchange robbed by real-life bank robbers with real-life guns
- Secret military bases revealed by fitness app Strava
Wednesday 31 January 2018
- What are “WannaMine” attacks, and how do I avoid them?
- Bitcoin payments used to unmask dark web users
- Ban Facebook Messenger for Kids, urge children’s health advocates
- My cryptocoin startup vanished and all I got was this lousy penis
- Ransomware makes it into the Oxford English Dictionary
Thursday 1 February 2018
- Over 700,000 bad apps removed from Google Play store in 2017
- Hospital MRI and CT scanners at risk of cyberattack
- Cryptomining – is it the new ransomware? [REPORT]
- Facebook sued for not stopping killer who gave 4 minute notice
- Facebook bans cryptocurrency ads
Friday 2 February 2018
- Adobe warns of Flash zero-day, patch to come next week
- California says no, you can’t cover your license plate
- Deepfakes AI porn GIFs purged from Gfycat platform
