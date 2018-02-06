50% off Sophos Home Premium, because you’re not just IT at work

Unlike most jobs, we know your work in IT doesn’t just stop when you leave the office.
We don’t mean getting calls from your CEO about his laptop. Parents, kids, friends, neighbors, random strangers who find out what you do for a living… everyone comes to you for computer help.
Two years ago, Sophos released Sophos Home which helped make being everyone’s IT expert that little bit easier. This free, web-based security option let you look after the IT security of the people you care about (or maybe the people who bother you the most to fix their computers – we’re not judging) with a brand that you know always looked out for you as well.
Sophos Home Premium is an upgrade to the already headache-preventing technology available with Sophos Home. The Premium edition includes cutting edge technology from the groundbreaking anti-ransomware, anti-exploit solution, Intercept X.
Ransomware might make the news when it hits huge companies, but it doesn’t discriminate. Your grandmother is as at risk of finding her files locked down by ransomware as a billion-dollar company. And you know who she’s going to call when she gets that terrifying pop-up window asking for cryptocurrency? The same person she calls when she forgets her password. You.
We know how much time and energy you spend keeping your family and friends safe at home. It’s like an entire second career. That’s why Sophos is offering 50% off Sophos Home Premium to Naked Security readers for the next month.
And if you’re already using Sophos Home, you can also sign up at 50% off. Sophos Home Premium usually costs $50 (€40, £40) per year so it’s a great saving.
New and current Sophos Home users can try out the Premium features for 30-days and then decide to upgrade to Sophos Home Premium or stay with Sophos Home Free. Both versions will continue to receive updates from our engineers and SophosLabs.
It’s all about making the internet safer for everyone – and making your life easier too!
7 comments on “50% off Sophos Home Premium, because you’re not just IT at work”
Of all the companies I might have expected to pull an exchange rate trick like $50 = £40, Sophos wasn’t one. If I’m paying by credit card, you can price it how you like, so why doesn’t a company that claims to be global have a global price?
What kind of support do you offer home premium buyers ? and what is the average turnaround time for undetected samples and support queries
Sophos offers live chat support, email support, and a knowledge base for premium users. Emails and live chats are answered from 9am to 9pm EST, Monday to Friday. The support team aim to respond within 24 hours, but it’s usually much faster than that 🙂 Free users also have access to the knowledge base.
Support for any free product is minimal but I must give credit where credit is due. Sophos does try to help. Most Security products only give you a forum to ask support questions on so any support is hit or miss. If Sophos is honest, you will know that their products are more geared to business. The fact that they do try to support the home user does them credit.
Love Sophos Home 😉
Chart comparing free and premium? Nagware? or just go to Forticlient now?
Sophos Home is still free, for Macs and Windows, and it still does everything it used to. For $50 you can switch to Sophos Home Premium and get a product with more features, notably including exploit protection. You’ll find the details and differences on our website, as linked to above. Errr, that’s about it, really – it’s not a bait and switch: Sophos Home isn’t going away and for many users it will be what they stick with because it already does what they need and want.