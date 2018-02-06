Safer Internet Day 2018 [VIDEO]

In support of Safer Internet Day 2018, we went on Facebook Live to take on the question, “What can we all do to work our way to a better internet?”
From the mechanics of how we log in (and out – don’t forget that part!) to the concept of do-as-you-would-be-done-by…
…here’s how we think we can all make a difference, not just for today and tomorrow but for our children’s internet tomorrows, too.
(Can’t see the video directly above this line, or getting an error such as “no longer available”? Watch on Facebook instead.)
Note. With most browsers, you don’t need a Facebook account to watch the video, and if you do have an account you don’t need to be logged in. If you can’t hear the sound, try clicking on the speaker icon in the bottom right corner of the video player to unmute.