WordPress denial-of-service attacks – how real is the problem? [VIDEO]

We wrote yesterday about a WordPress bug where an automatic update broke automatic updating, but that’s not the only security drama in the WordPress ecosystem at the moment.
There are claims that a bug known as CVE-2018-6389 “could put 29% of the world’s websites at risk of a denial-of-service attack”, and other similarly heady claims.
Is that true? If so, what can you do about it?
We found out from Naked Security’s Mark Stockley, who’s a WordPress expert himself:
