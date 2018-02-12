Monday review – the hot 25 stories of the week

Get yourself up to date with everything we've written in the last seven days – it's weekly roundup time.
Monday 5 February 2018
- Alleged hacker Lauri Love avoids US extradition: “Try him in England”
- Buying Bitcoin on your credit card? Not any more…
- What online sex toys can teach you about secure coding
Tuesday 6 February 2018
- Safer Internet Day 2018 [VIDEO]
- Uber and Waymo clash in court over driverless technology
- Firefox 59’s privacy mode plugs leaky referrers
- Early Google, Facebook employees band together to tame tech addiction
- Keeping kids safe online – trying to practice what I preach
- 50% off Sophos Home Premium, because you’re not just IT at work
- Safer Internet Day: 3 things your social networks can do for you
- Safer Internet Day: 3 things you can do for your social networks
- Grammarly user? Patch now to stop crooks stealing your data…
Wednesday 7 February 2018
- Reddit users, beware its evil twin
- YouTube Kids hasn’t cleaned up its act
- Alleged Kelihos botmaster and spam king extradited to US
Thursday 8 February 2018
- WordPress denial-of-service attacks – how real is the problem? [VIDEO]
- iOS ‘iBoot’ source code posted online, Apple issues DMCA takedown notice
- Uber data breach aided by lack of multi-factor authentication
- Deepfake porn videos banned by Reddit, Twitter, Pornhub
- Facebook HOAX! New algorithm will NOT only show you 26 friends
- WordPress users – do an update now, and do it by hand!
Friday 9 February 2018
Saturday 10 February 2018
Sunday 11 February 2018
