You have five months to switch your website to HTTPS

As far as Google is concerned, unencrypted HTTP web connections should be nearing the end of the road.
In 2014 at the I/O conference, it declared “HTTPS everywhere” as a security priority for all web traffic, followed in 2015 by the decision to downrank plain HTTP URLs in search results in favour of ones using HTTPS (where the latter was available).
A year ago, it started labelling sites offering logins or collecting credit cards without HTTPS as ‘not secure’.
In a symbolic moment, it has now confirmed that with the release of Chrome 68 in July, this label will be applied to all websites not using HTTPS.
It’s a small change that streamlines the slightly confusing way Chrome denotes the presence or absence of HTTPS in address bars. From July, the ambiguous grey ‘i’ icon used to tag many non-HTTPS sites today will disappear, replaced by a simpler ‘not secure’. This will look like:
Other browsers (Firefox, Edge, Opera) rely on green or grey padlock symbols to denote HTTPS sites, dropping back to more than one type of grey icon for non-secure HTTP.
But Google’s Chrome is the only one to use words and not simply symbols and colours to denote the use of HTTPS. Explains Google:
Chrome’s new interface will help users understand that all HTTP sites are not secure, and continue to move the web towards a secure HTTPS web by default.
Getting there?
A look at Google’s figures suggests this strategy of coaxing website owners and users to see HTTPS as important is working, with 68% of Chrome traffic on Android and Windows connecting to HTTPS sites. Eighty-one of the top 100 web destinations use it by default.
Some surprisingly big sites such as the BBC apply it inconsistently, using HTTPS for its homepages but dropping back to HTTP for individual content pages (compared to, say the New York Times, which uses HTTPS for everything).
But as more and more sites adopt HTTPS, history suggests getting the last few percent of holdouts to sign up might take a while.
Google’s other problem is the old adage about being careful what you wish for: criminals have been seen to exploit HTTPS to gain the trust of users.
No matter how worthy Google’s dream of HTTPS everywhere, there’s still a lot of work ahead.
13 comments on “You have five months to switch your website to HTTPS”
If say, I have a web page that I post images and text on, no log-in for visitors, no shopping cart. What would be the point of using https?
Integrity and authenticity.
HTTPS/TLS isn’t just about confidentiality (which is what most people think of when they hear the word encryption), but about stopping imposter sites, and about stopping servers between the website and your browser from tampering with what gets delivered. Without HTTPS, your website could become the perfect disguise for crooks at a coffee shop to deliver malware, trick trusting users into downloading fake files, and much more.
In some jurisdictions, you are obliged to lock your car when you park and leave it unattended – whether you care about it being stolen or not. The idea is to reduce the ease with which joyriders can make off in it and harm others. HTTPS has a sort-of public order side to it along those lines, too.
As long as the sites still load – good, I’m on a chromebook and have no option but to use chrome. Google downranking plain http is just not right but I guess their search results have nothing to do with the quality of the information at the site. One more reason to use duckduckgo.
Seriously? You care abouy privacy and protection from data collection and surveillance enough to use Duckduckgo, but you think that trying to stamp out unprotected HTTP traffic is “just not right”? Does not compute!
> A look at Google’s figures suggests this strategy of coaxing website owners and users to see HTTPS as important is working…
Coaxing, or bullying. There are a lot of sites run by small non-profits that simply deliver information, soliciting no information at all–no logins or credit cards. Some are humanitarian, religious, or address obscure diseases. Price of a certificate+renewal can be burdensome. Even a free certificate from Let’s Encrypt can involve consultant fees due to the unnecessarily complicated process that is required. This seems to fall into the category of features users don’t need.
Humanitarian, religious and “obscure disease” sites really ought to care more about confidentiality, integrity and authneticity than that. All websites solicit information, *by definition*, because HTTP is a “client speaks first” protocol. The cost of adding a TLS certificate these days, compared to the cost of having a purposeful website that doesn’t have regular outages, seems pretty tiny to me.
What exactly about running an encryption scheme stops your website from having outages? Really curious to hear this…
This clownish maneuver on Google’s part demonstrates ignorance of basic user interface principles, namely that the user should never be surprised by the software behavior.
Here’s an example. My work sometimes involves looking up a series of items (patents). I use Google Patents and the Google Chrome browser. The long URLs end in a seven-digit US patent number.
The easiest way to move from one patent to the next is to click on the URL bar, backspace over the last few digits, and enter the next ones. With Google’s”clever” scheme, as soon as you do this, the place where you are entering data jumps an inch to the left, because the Secure/Insecure indicia is in the same field as the URL, not a separate one.. It’s very disconcerting.
It seems to be an instance of usability sacrificed for poorly thought-out security.
Let me guess, Paul, you work for Google? Stop thinking that your opinion is more important than everyone else’s. I will NEVER get a https site due to the extra cost. If we HAVE to get it, the price shouldn’t be so high.
Well, Let’s Encrypt will sell you a TLS certificate for the princely sum of $0, so if you want it any cheaper than that, you’re asking to be given money and a certificate.
If your objection is that “it’s hard”, well, so is installing an operating system; configuring a web server; checking that it’s secure; creating some content; complying with all the relevant laws to do with things like cookies, data retention and so on; purchasing bandwidth to serve it to your users; and investing time in the online community you’ve created.
Moaning about the cost of a free TLS certificate is a bit like moaning that you are expected not only to have rear seatbelts fitted to your car, but – Lord forfend! – to insist that your passengers wear them, too, even though they are an imperceptible imposition and improve everyone’s safety enormously.
Equally, hut how much will it cost if Chrome users stop visiting your website because they see the words “not secure” in the address bar?
In fact, there is *already* a cost to not using HTTP.
HTTPS has been a ranking factor for Google Search for three and a half years so, all other things being equal, pages from sites using HTTPS will rank higher than pages from sites using HTTP.
What’s the cost of a being a few places lower than you otherwise would be in the search rankings for your most popular search term? It’s not nothing and, whatever it is, it’s ground and revenue ceded to direct competitors.
So if all pages need to be https, what is Google’s solution to captive portals and https…