Monday review – the hot 19 stories of the week

Monday 12 February 2018
- Google-Nest merger reawakens privacy worries
- You have five months to switch your website to HTTPS
- Facebook is not testing a dislike button, except for the one it’s testing
- Cryptomining script poisons government websites – What to do
Tuesday 13 February 2018
- Would you allow Facebook into your home?
- Did the NSA really use Twitter to send coded messages to a Russian?
- Facebook’s privacy settings are illegal, says court
- Beware the ‘celebrities’ offering you free cryptocoins on Twitter
Wednesday 14 February 2018
- Watch our ads or we’ll use your CPU for cryptomining
- Cryptojacking: the crooks get the money, but you pay the bill [PODCAST]
- Bitcoin mining to zap more energy than households in Iceland this year
- New AI technology used by UK government to fight extremist content
- Cryptocurrency startup LoopX exit scams with $4.5M in ICO
Thursday 15 February 2018
- Joke dating site matches people based on their passwords
- Coinmining frenzy is making it hard for us to find aliens
Friday 16 February 2018
- Telegram IM security flaw – what you see is NOT always what you get
- Google’s big plans for email will give it even more power
- Why Chrome’s ad filter isn’t an adblocker
- Facebook accused of spamming 2FA phone numbers
