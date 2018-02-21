Cyber Aware – are passwords past it? (Hint: no.) [VIDEO]

Cyber Aware (@cyberawaregov), a government initiative in the UK, is today promoting what it calls #OneReset – urging us all to make sure we have a decent email password, even if that’s all the cybersecurity we’re ready for right now.
The idea is that you have to start somewhere, and of all the online accounts you have, your email account is almost certainly the most far-reaching in your digital life – not least because anyone with access to your email can probably reset the passwords on many of your other accounts.
We agree, but we think you can do way better that just #OneReset, so we took to Facebook Live to encourage you to go for it!
(Can’t see the video directly above this line, or getting an error such as “no longer available”? Watch on Facebook instead.)
Note. With most browsers, you don’t need a Facebook account to watch the video, and if you do have an account you don’t need to be logged in. If you can’t hear the sound, try clicking on the speaker icon in the bottom right corner of the video player to unmute.