Monday review – the hot 20 stories of the week

Get yourself up to date with everything we’ve written in the last seven days – it’s weekly roundup time.
Monday 19 February 2018
- Google drops new Edge zero-day as Microsoft misses 90-day deadline
- Broadband network plagued by wheezy old cryptomining gadget
- US and UK condemn Russia for NotPetya worm attack
- Hackers sentenced for SQL injections that cost $300 million
Tuesday 20 February 2018
- Facebook to verify election ad buyers by snail mail
- Apple fixes that “1 character to crash your Mac and iPhone” bug
- Facebook told to stop tracking users that aren’t logged in
Wednesday 21 February 2018
- Cyber Aware – are passwords past it? (Hint: no.) [VIDEO]
- Is your child a victim of identity theft?
- Flight simulator comes bundled with password stealing stowaway
- Artificial intelligence reads privacy policies so you don’t have to
- Read the 200,000 Russian Troll tweets Twitter deleted
Thursday 22 February 2018
- How one guy could have taken over any Tinder account (but didn’t)
- Tesla cryptojacked by currency miners
- Another baby monitor is allowing strangers to spy on children
Friday 23 February 2018
- NPM update changes critical Linux filesystem permissions, breaks everything
- Bitcoin exchange founder charged with covering up hack
- Rancher sues Feds for sneaking a spy camera on to his land
- 5 signs you may be talking to a bot
- Hacker claims spyware maker Retina-X has been breached, again
News, straight to your inbox
Would you like to keep up with all the stories we write? Why not sign up for our daily newsletter to make sure you don’t miss anything. You can easily unsubscribe if you decide you no longer want it.Follow @NakedSecurity
Image of days of week courtesy of Shutterstock.