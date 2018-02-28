If any phone can be hacked, should we give up on security? [VIDEO]

Earlier this week, we wrote about a big-news item out of the US that claimed “the Feds can now (probably) unlock every iPhone model in existence”.
Indeed, the company that inspired the journalist who made that dramatic claim – to be fair, the company itself didn’t make it – also mentions being able to into a wide range of Android vendors’ devices, too, from Alcatel, through Google itself, to ZTE.
If the claim is true, is that an excuse for us to go back to the bad old days of simply not bothering with mobile security?
We went on Facebook Live to talk through the issues involved…
