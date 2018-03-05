Monday review – the hot 22 stories of the week

Get yourself up to date with everything we’ve written in the last seven days – it’s weekly roundup time.
Monday 26 February 2018
- Insecure CCTV feeds of kids at school are being streamed live online
- Facebook bug reveals identity of page admin via email
- US border agents haven’t verified e-passport data for over 10 years
- ‘In Fraud We Trust’ – Cybercrime org bust shows we’re fighting pros
Tuesday 27 February 2018
- Can the FBI really unlock ANY iPhone in existence?
- Oops! Apple repair center making around 20 false emergency calls a day
- Unsecured AWS led to cryptojacking attack on LA Times
Wednesday 28 February 2018
- Single Sign-On authentication – the bug that lets you logon as someone else
- If any phone can be hacked, should we give up on security? [VIDEO]
- “Misguided” hacking bill threatens to ice security researchers, say critics
- ISIS recruiter caught by Facebook screenshot
- Making private browsing more private
- Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak scammed by Bitcoin fraudster
Thursday 1 March 2018
- Machine learning self defence: how to not shoot yourself in the foot
- Equifax finds ANOTHER 2.4 million Americans hit by breach
- 27% of under-18s have been sexted, and it’s on the rise
- Microsoft still refusing to hand over private email data stored in Ireland
- Right to be Forgotten requests stagnate, Google refuses most anyway
Friday 2 March 2018
- 20,000 web certificate private keys outed in “business tiff”
- Facebook’s see yourself bald app: extreme hackers or extreme hoax?
- Can emojis save you from a terrible password?
- Don’t fall for fake iTunes and App Store messages
Watch our latest video
Would you like to keep up with all the stories we write? Why not sign up for our daily newsletter to make sure you don’t miss anything. You can easily unsubscribe if you decide you no longer want it.Follow @NakedSecurity
Image of days of week courtesy of Shutterstock.