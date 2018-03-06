Games site customers offered $5 voucher after credit card breach

John E Dunn has edited and written for numerous tech titles, including Techworld, Computerworld UK, Network Week, Network World, LAN Magazine, Personal Computer Magazine, start-up title Tornado-Insider Magazine, as well as churning out pessimistic blogs, freelance articles, and making glum appearances on BBC TV/Radio, and CBC Canada. He was co-founding editor of industry title Techworld and security editor at Computerworld UK. Other editor stints included Network Week, Network World, LAN Magazine, Personal Computer Magazine, start-up title Tornado-Insider Magazine, as well as the usual blogs, freelance articles, glum appearances on BBC TV/Radio, and expert opinion for the magnificent CBC Canada.