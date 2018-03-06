Have password attacks quadrupled, or are we just noticing them more? [PODCAST]

Here’s Episode 2 of the Naked Security podcast.
We have two guests for you this week:
- We speak to Sophos security expert Matt Boddy about password guessing attacks – why do they still work in 2018, and what can we do about it?
- We interview top SophosLabs researcher Fraser Howard about HTTPS – is it really a security necessity that we should all embrace, or much ado about nothing?
(Audio player above not working? Download MP3, listen on Soundcloud or access via iTunes.)
