Monday review – the hot 19 stories of the week

Get yourself up to date with everything we've written in the last seven days – it's weekly roundup time.
Monday 5 March 2018
- Terrorist social media posts should be removed within an hour, says EC
- World’s largest DDoS attack thwarted in minutes
- Bill Gates: Cryptocurrencies killing people in “fairly direct way”
Tuesday 6 March 2018
- Have password attacks quadrupled, or are we just noticing them more? [PODCAST]
- “Prince Charming” is a happily married, gay, identity theft victim
- “Big Bitcoin Heist” sees 600 Icelandic servers stolen
- Games site customers offered $5 voucher after credit card breach
Wednesday 7 March 2018
- Patch now! Half a million Exim mail servers need an urgent update
- ‘We know all about you’ – MoviePass CEO admits to tracking users
- Safer browsing coming soon to MacOS Chrome users
- Facebook photos expose “sick” couple as food poisoning fakers
- Second company claims it can unlock iPhone X
Thursday 8 March 2018
- Smart traffic lights cause jams when fed spoofed data
- Spyware maker shuts down surveillance services after hacks
- How women are helping to fight cybercrime
Friday 9 March 2018
- Cryptomining versus cryptojacking – what’s the difference?
- Facebook says “let me get that for you”, secures your links
- Rift keels over after Oculus forgets to renew security certificate
- Amazon’s trying to get Alexa to stop laughing at us
News, straight to your inbox
Would you like to keep up with all the stories we write? Why not sign up for our daily newsletter to make sure you don't miss anything. You can easily unsubscribe if you decide you no longer want it.Follow @NakedSecurity
Image of days of week courtesy of Shutterstock.