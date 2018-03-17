5 Protective Ps to help you prevent network takeovers [VIDEO]

Recently, we’ve seen crooks using the sort of techniques typically attributed to nation-state, spy-service, secret-squirrel attackers.
However, instead of sniffing around carefully for days, weeks, months or years to see what secrets, passwords, intellectual property or whatever else they can get…
…these crooks go straight at money-making schemes.
Examples include the WannaMine worm, which uses WannaCry’s exploit-based spreading techniques to steal your CPU power and electricity to go cryptomining, and the SamSam ransomware, where crooks simultaneously encrypt as many of your computers as they can in the hope of squeezing you for a bigger payout.
We went on Facebook Live to explain how this new wave of cybercrime usually unfolds, and to give you Five Ps to protect yourself:
