5 Protective Ps to help you prevent network takeovers [VIDEO]

0 Video
by

Recently, we’ve seen crooks using the sort of techniques typically attributed to nation-state, spy-service, secret-squirrel attackers.

However, instead of sniffing around carefully for days, weeks, months or years to see what secrets, passwords, intellectual property or whatever else they can get…

…these crooks go straight at money-making schemes.

Examples include the WannaMine worm, which uses WannaCry’s exploit-based spreading techniques to steal your CPU power and electricity to go cryptomining, and the SamSam ransomware, where crooks simultaneously encrypt as many of your computers as they can in the hope of squeezing you for a bigger payout.

We went on Facebook Live to explain how this new wave of cybercrime usually unfolds, and to give you Five Ps to protect yourself:

(Can’t see the video directly above this line, or getting an error such as “no longer available”? Watch on Facebook instead.)

Note. With most browsers, you don’t need a Facebook account to watch the video, and if you do have an account you don’t need to be logged in. If you can’t hear the sound, try clicking on the speaker icon in the bottom right corner of the video player to unmute.

LEARN MORE ABOUT CRYPTOMINING AND CRYPTOJACKING


Free tools

Sophos Home

Sophos Home
for Windows and Mac
XG Firewall Home Edition

XG Firewall
Home Edition
Mobile Security for Android

Mobile Security
for Android
Virus Removal Tool

Virus Removal Tool
Antivirus for Linux

Antivirus
for Linux