Monday review – the hot 21 stories of the week

Get yourself up to date with everything we've written in the last seven days – it's weekly roundup time.
Monday 12 March 2018
- With 4 months to switch on HTTPS, are web hosting companies ready?
- Fake news travels faster than truth on Twitter, and we can’t blame bots
- FBI: we don’t want a backdoor; we just want you to break encryption
Tuesday 13 March 2018
- Firefox turns out the lights on two privacy-sucking features
- ‘Hacked’ Facebook taunt leads to 1-star restaurant reviews
- Tweet thieves suspended by Twitter
- Cryptomining isn’t going to make you rich
Wednesday 14 March 2018
- Critical Flash update. Patch now!
- Don’t fall for Fortnite invite scams!
- Flippy the burger-flipping robot too good, fired after one day
- Speakers can be used to jump air-gapped systems
Thursday 15 March 2018
- YouTube conspiracy videos to get links to Wikipedia and other sources
- Firefox makes it easy to banish push notifications
- Anti-anti-virus service provider tied to huge hacks cops plea
- Former Equifax exec charged with stock dumping before breach disclosure
- Microsoft patches RDP vulnerability. Update now!
Friday 16 March 2018
- Scarlett Johansson’s face lands starring role in database hack
- The Chrome extension that knows it’s you by the way you type
- YouTuber jailed after shooting boyfriend dead in failed prank
- Facebook: we won’t share data with WhatsApp (yet)
Saturday 17 March 2018
Image of days of week courtesy of Shutterstock.