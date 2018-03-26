Monday review – the hot 20 stories of the week

Get yourself up to date with everything we’ve written in the last seven days – it’s weekly roundup time.
Monday 19 March 2018
- Modified BlackBerry phones sold to drug dealers, five indicted
- Russia accused of burrowing into US energy networks
- Facebook loses control of 50 million users’ data, suspends analytics firm
Tuesday 20 March 2018
- Facebook fallout: How to protect your data
- Nine years on, Firefox’s master password is still insecure
- Apple burns the HSTS super cookie
- US spy lab wants to geolocate any video or photo taken outdoors
- Fake Amazon ad ranks top on Google search results
Wednesday 21 March 2018
- Bitcoin’s blockchain tainted with links to child abuse imagery
- Police ask Google for location data to narrow suspect lists
- Bomb hoax sent to 400 schools blamed on warring Minecraft gamers
Thursday 22 March 2018
- New whistleblower says Facebook turned a blind eye to covert data harvesting
- How Siri leaks your private iPhone messages, and how to stop her
- Mozilla stops Facebook advertising, demands privacy changes
- The password to your IoT device is just a Google search away
- 880,000 payment cards affected in travel company data breach
Friday 23 March 2018
- Crooks infiltrate Google Play with malware in QR reading utilities
- The bug that made free money
- AMD announces Ryzen patch timeline as disclosure controversy rages
- Beware the fake Facebook sirens that flirt you into sextortion
