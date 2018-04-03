Tuesday review – the hot 24 stories of the week

Get yourself up to date with everything we've written in the last seven days – it's weekly roundup time.
Monday 26 March 2018
- Facebook death hoax: Captain Kirk says, “I’ve not boldly gone yet!”
- Police use dead man’s fingers to try to unlock his iPhone
- Shodan and passwords sitting in a tree, S-H-O-W-I-N-G!
- Craigslist personals, some subreddits yanked after passage of FOSTA
Tuesday 27 March 2018
- HOAX ALERT: Can you really verify your Facebook account security with a comment?
- Biggest pirate in the US sentenced to 5 years
- Cobalt/Carbanak bank malware gang’s alleged leader arrested
- 3 of Facebook’s dumbest hoaxes
- Of course Facebook logs calls and texts – people gave it permission
Wednesday 28 March 2018
- Unmasking Monero: stripping the currency’s privacy protection
- Yet another Apple password leak – how to avoid it
- Push for legal mandate to unlock phones revived by DOJ
- Cambridge Analytica’s secret coding sauce allegedly leaked
- Cryptocurrency clampdown! Twitter bans ICO ads to combat scammers
- FTC goes after Facebook
Thursday 29 March 2018
- Boeing hit by WannaCry, reminding everyone the threat is still there
- Facebook revamps security, privacy settings following huge data scandal
- Football team pays $2.5 million to criminals in transfer fee scam
- Hackers hit 911 system, emergency dispatch affected
- Firefox add-on limits Facebook’s tracking of you
- Microsoft’s Windows 7 Meltdown patch created ‘worse’ flaw
- Stop swearing on Skype! And don’t even think about sending that nude selfie…
- Jaywalkers to be named, shamed and fined thanks to facial recognition
Friday 30 March 2018
