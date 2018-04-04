Get into RSA for free, hear Sophos experts talk, play our VR game

Sophos is back at RSA Conference again this year, and we’d love for you to come and say hi.

RSAC 2018 takes place 16th-20th April at the Moscone Center in San Francisco and we’ll be at booth 3201 in the North Expo Hall.

Stop by our booth to listen to presentations by Sophos security experts, watch product demos, and play on our Deep Dimension virtual reality game.

We’ll also be giving away a drone and our world famous socks.

And don’t miss out on our experts’ conference sessions:

But where’s my free pass?

If you’re going to be in the San Francisco area that week and want to get in to RSA for free then look no further!

Just use the code X8SSOPHO to register for a free expo pass, which will let you into the exhibition hall.

You can find out more about what Sophos will be up to on the booth here.

Free tools

Sophos Home

Sophos Home
for Windows and Mac
XG Firewall Home Edition

XG Firewall
Home Edition
Mobile Security for Android

Mobile Security
for Android
Virus Removal Tool

Virus Removal Tool
Antivirus for Linux

Antivirus
for Linux