Get into RSA for free, hear Sophos experts talk, play our VR game

Sophos is back at RSA Conference again this year, and we’d love for you to come and say hi.
RSAC 2018 takes place 16th-20th April at the Moscone Center in San Francisco and we’ll be at booth 3201 in the North Expo Hall.
Stop by our booth to listen to presentations by Sophos security experts, watch product demos, and play on our Deep Dimension virtual reality game.
We’ll also be giving away a drone and our world famous socks.
And don’t miss out on our experts’ conference sessions:
- Joe Levy, CTO, and Dan Schiappa, Senior VP and GM of Products
Charles Darwin, cybersecurity visionary? Surviving when predator is hacker
- Chester Wisniewski, Principal Research Scientist
Does malware have citizenship? Who’s infecting us and does it matter?
- Anup Ghosh, Chief Strategist Next-Gen Endpoint
Evaluating AI- and ML-based security products
- Michael Wood, Senior Manager, Threat Landscape
Playing games in the sandbox – dynamic analysis and modern evasion tactics
But where’s my free pass?
If you’re going to be in the San Francisco area that week and want to get in to RSA for free then look no further!
Just use the code X8SSOPHO to register for a free expo pass, which will let you into the exhibition hall.
You can find out more about what Sophos will be up to on the booth here.